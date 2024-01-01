Menu
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Compare at $18530 - Our Price is just $17990! <br> <br> Fuel-efficient and a blast to drive, the Mazda3 is a reasonably priced small car filled with high-end features, as KBB.com says. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 111,498 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda3s trim level is GT. Premium luxury and comfort come standard on this top-of-the-line Mazda3 GT with heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional features on this trim include push button start, dual-zone climate controls, larger aluminum wheels,power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED headlights and taillights with fog lamps, a power sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise contol, Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, MAZDA CONNECT with a seven inch colour touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$146.34</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

VIN JM1BN1M31H1138687

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0350B
Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $18530 - Our Price is just $17990!

Fuel-efficient and a blast to drive, the Mazda3 is a reasonably priced small car filled with high-end features, as KBB.com says. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 111,498 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Premium luxury and comfort come standard on this top-of-the-line Mazda3 GT with heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional features on this trim include push button start, dual-zone climate controls, larger aluminum wheels,power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED headlights and taillights with fog lamps, a power sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise contol, Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, MAZDA CONNECT with a seven inch colour touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.34 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect

