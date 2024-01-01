$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $147 B/W
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $147 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
111,498KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BN1M31H1138687
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0350B
- Mileage 111,498 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $18530 - Our Price is just $17990!
Fuel-efficient and a blast to drive, the Mazda3 is a reasonably priced small car filled with high-end features, as KBB.com says. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 111,498 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Premium luxury and comfort come standard on this top-of-the-line Mazda3 GT with heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional features on this trim include push button start, dual-zone climate controls, larger aluminum wheels,power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED headlights and taillights with fog lamps, a power sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise contol, Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, MAZDA CONNECT with a seven inch colour touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.34 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $18530 - Our Price is just $17990!
Fuel-efficient and a blast to drive, the Mazda3 is a reasonably priced small car filled with high-end features, as KBB.com says. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 111,498 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Premium luxury and comfort come standard on this top-of-the-line Mazda3 GT with heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional features on this trim include push button start, dual-zone climate controls, larger aluminum wheels,power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED headlights and taillights with fog lamps, a power sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise contol, Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, MAZDA CONNECT with a seven inch colour touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.34 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Honda Pilot EX AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 67,683 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Ridgeline Touring - Navigation - Sunroof 113,303 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 4x2 - Supercab XLT - 163 WB 25,984 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Mazda MAZDA3