$43,995+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Carnival
SX
2024 Kia Carnival
SX
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNE5H33R6328543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 76,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2024 Kia Carnival