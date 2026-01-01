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2024 Kia Carnival

76,005 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Carnival

SX

Watch This Vehicle
14533863

2024 Kia Carnival

SX

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNE5H33R6328543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 Kia Carnival