MINT NO RUST 2010 MAZDA 3 GX MANUAL FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A HEALTHY CLUCTH AND RELIABLE 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $6,299 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

2010 Mazda MAZDA3
164,800 KM
$6,299 + tax & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

164,800 KM

Details Description Features

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX MAN 4dr Sedan *LOW KMS*NO RUST*

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX MAN 4dr Sedan *LOW KMS*NO RUST*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

164,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF4A1136103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,800 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT NO RUST 2010 MAZDA 3 GX MANUAL FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A HEALTHY CLUCTH AND RELIABLE 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $6,299 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

