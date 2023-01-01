$9,199+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-981-0441
2012 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX-L
Location
Kaizen Car Sales
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,199
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9488878
- VIN: 2HGFB2F90CH045253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic EX-L, comes certified, tons of service records, comes with winter tires and steel rims, and summer tires on OEM rims, In excellent condition, no rust, scratches, dings, features heated seats, bluetooth, navigation, steering wheel controls.
Price is plus licensing and HST.
Warranty is available for purchase.
Carfax report link:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EyNLliPenZbbbba6fnFKY8EeEgnMq9OC
contact 647 981 0441 for additional information.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.