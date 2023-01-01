Menu
2012 Honda Civic

227,300 KM

Details Description Features

$9,199

+ tax & licensing
$9,199

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Car Sales

647-981-0441

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX-L

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX-L

Location

Kaizen Car Sales

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,199

+ taxes & licensing

227,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9488878
  VIN: 2HGFB2F90CH045253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic EX-L, comes certified, tons of service records, comes with winter tires and steel rims, and summer tires on OEM rims, In excellent condition, no rust, scratches, dings, features heated seats, bluetooth, navigation, steering wheel controls.

Price is plus licensing and HST. 

Warranty is available for purchase. 

Carfax report link:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EyNLliPenZbbbba6fnFKY8EeEgnMq9OC

contact 647 981 0441 for additional information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Kaizen Car Sales

Kaizen Car Sales

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

