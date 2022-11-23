Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

175,000 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Supercharged 4WD Navigation/Leather/Sunroof

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Supercharged 4WD Navigation/Leather/Sunroof

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3 To Choose!!! Supercharged,4x4,Fully Loaded,Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera,Very clean inside and out,For Only 19.995.Also Black/Black Leather,175k, For Only 19.995

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
DUAL EXHAUST
Push Button Start
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic Parking Brake
6-speed automatic transmission w/Commandshift
Voice Activation
Privacy Glass
Front/rear fog lamps
LED tail lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front crumple zones
Roll Stability Control
Child locks for rear doors/windows
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Retained accessory pwr
Front door map pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Front seatback storage pockets
12V pwr outlet
outside temp display
analog clock
driver & front passenger-side airbags
Leather-wrapped gear selector
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Centre console storage bin
one-touch open/close
Heated Windsheild Washer Jets
2-speed electronic transfer gearbox
Permanent 4-wheel drive
anti-trap feature
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
dual mode electronic throttle
engine drag torque control
multiple modes
terrain-sensing software & cross-link valves for improved off-road performance
Pwr folding heated mirrors
exterior mirrors
fuel filler door indicator
comprehensive message centre w/trip computer
Homelink system for garage doors & security gates
Front/rear window defogger
Dual glass-mounted antenna system
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
65/35 split folding heated rear seat w/adjustable head restraints
Height adjustable front seatbelt anchors
Brunel rear bumper tread strip
TOUCHSCREEN
Electric Steering Column
5.0L Supercharged V8 Engine
275/40R20 tires
Dynamic response system & Brembo brand brakes
Puddle/footwell lamps
Pwr open/close tailgate w/selectable opening height
Rain-sensing front windshield wipers
Reduced section spare tire
Xenon automatic headlamps w/pwr washers -inc: gloss black lamp inners
Brunel door inserts
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/recirculation
Ebony centre stack/console trim
Perimetric alarm system w/keyless entry -inc: engine immobilizer
Rear loadspace cover inc: cargo net hooks
Say What You See voice recognition -inc: functionality over all key infotainment functions
Double-wishbone rear suspension -inc: gas filled shock absorbers
MacPherson strut front suspension w/double lower control arms -inc: gas filled shock absorbers
Pwr disc brakes
Bluetooth telephone connectivity w/audio streaming
4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes
Hill start assist & gradient acceleration control
Unique finish grille & vents
Adaptive dynamics continuously variable suspension dampening
Chrome exhaust extensions
HEATED WINDSHEILD
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel w/audio controls & shift paddles
side-curtain airbags for rear outboard passengers
2 rear
gear knob
glove box release
interior door pulls
turns off fuel pump
activates hazard lamps
contrast stitching on door panels
contrast stitching on centre console
premium leather end caps
premium leather door top panel surfaces
premium leather door armrests
traffic alert
full colour infotainment touchscreen
adjustments to transmission settings
adjustments to suspension settings
adjustments to traction settings
LATCH Lower Anchor & Tether for Children system for child seat attachment
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof -inc: deep-tinted glass
Pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr
Premium navigation system w/4X4 info system -inc: HDD
Cupholders -inc: 3 front
Distributorless ignition system -inc: 4 knock sensors
Monocoque integrated body/chassis w/3 steel subframes
Collision-activated inertia switch -inc: unlocks doors
6 airbag supplemental restraint system -inc: driver & front passenger front airbags w/passenger sensor
Driver settings memory -inc: driver seat
Contrast stitching -inc: contrast stitching on seats
Premium leather trim details -inc: premium leather instrument panel topper
Noble finish trim accents -inc: speaker/vent bezels
Terrain Response -inc: 5 manual settings w/adjustments to engine settings
4-corner electronic air suspension -inc: automatic load-levelling
long-travel air springs
SIRIUS satellite radio Subscription not included

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

