2019 Land Rover Range Rover

91,962 KM

$51,910

+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC DYNAMIC | HUD | MERIDIAN | 22 IN WHEELS

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC DYNAMIC | HUD | MERIDIAN | 22 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$51,910

+ taxes & licensing

91,962KM
Used
VIN SALWR2RE2KA865844

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65844
  • Mileage 91,962 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$51,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2019 Land Rover Range Rover