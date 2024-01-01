Menu
2013 Audi A4

177,903 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Premium Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Premium Quattro

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,903KM
Used
VIN WAUFFCFL6DN018889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,903 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE: 2013 AUDI A4

 

FEATURES: C

HEATED SEATS

NAVIGATION / BLUETOOTH

SUNROOF / LEATHER

POWER SEATS / KEYLESS STARTER

CRUISE CONTROL

 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Headlamp washers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Valet key
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
60/40 split folding rear seat back
Memory for driver seat
3-zone climate control
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Trunk storage package
Aluminum trigon interior trim

Mechanical

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Electromechanical parking brake
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Servotronic steering
2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine
8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners

Exterior

LED Tail lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Space saver spare tire
(2) front fog lights
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Body coloured bumpers
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
Pwr glass tilt/slide sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth phone preparation
Aux-in audio jack

Convenience

(2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment

Powertrain

engine & fuel pump shut off

Additional Features

reinforced bumpers
rigid occupant cell
side intrusion beams
FRONT/REAR ASHTRAYS
speed warning device
belt force limiters
interior lighting on
hazard warning lights on
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes
fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
auto check system
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet
Front 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: light sensor
Colour driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer

