2013 Ford Mustang NEVER SEEN THE WINTER,0 CLAIM,ALL SERVICE RECORDS

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$22,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

224493 VIN: 1ZVBP8EMXD5224493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

