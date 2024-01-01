Menu
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, blue color with 307,000km (STK#7420) This vehicle was $6990 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Fully loaded<br>- Leather Seats<br>- Sunroof<br>- Heated seats<br>- Bluetooth<br>- Reverse camera<br>- Alloy wheels<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

307,026 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

307,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1W53D1769522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7420
  • Mileage 307,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Black window trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
LIP REAR SPOILER
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
1 SUBWOOFER
MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
265 WATTS
URETHANE PARKING BRAKE TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
16.2 STEERING RATIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2013 Mazda MAZDA3