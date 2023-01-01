Menu
VEHICLE: 2015 HONDA CIVIC

FEATURES: R
HEATED SEATS
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL

CERTIFIED
--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.
--    Fully Certified.

ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES
--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.
--     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

LOCATION
--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

ANTEPLI CARS
 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily
--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70
-- Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm
Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

2015 Honda Civic

243,386 KM

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

243,386KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F46FH052944

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,386 KM

VEHICLE: 2015 HONDA CIVIC

 

FEATURES: R

HEATED SEATS

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

2015 Honda Civic