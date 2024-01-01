Menu
2016 Ford Edge

116,396 KM

$16,987

+ tax & licensing

2016 Ford Edge

116,396 KM

Details Description

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD|ECOBOOST|NAV|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAM|

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD|ECOBOOST|NAV|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAM|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,396KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94GBC47555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6002
  • Mileage 116,396 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECOBOOST, AWD, REMOTE START, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, VALET MODE, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Ford Edge