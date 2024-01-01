2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
220,262 KM

Details Description

Denali|CREW|4WD|NAV|BOSE|FUELWHEELS|LEATHER|ROOF|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

220,262KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEC1HG409588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5737A
  • Mileage 220,262 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DENALI, CREWCAB, 4WD, V8 POWERED, AFTERMARKET FUEL WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, BEDLINER, ENTHUZE FOLDING COVER, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, VALET MODE, TEEN DRIVER MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

