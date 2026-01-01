$7,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Jeep Compass
75TH ANNIVERSARY
2017 Jeep Compass
75TH ANNIVERSARY
Location
Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
416-665-1000
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,219KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB7HD178910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 299870
- Mileage 145,219 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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$7,888
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Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2017 Jeep Compass