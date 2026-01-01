Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Jeep Compass 75TH ANNIVERSARY for sale in North York, ON

2017 Jeep Compass

145,219 KM

Details Features

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Compass

75TH ANNIVERSARY

Watch This Vehicle
14055321

2017 Jeep Compass

75TH ANNIVERSARY

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

  1. 1778103717
  2. 1778103717
  3. 1778103717
  4. 1778103717
  5. 1778103717
  6. 1778103717
  7. 1778103717
  8. 1778103717
  9. 1778103717
  10. 1778103716
  11. 1778103716
  12. 1778103716
  13. 1778103716
  14. 1778103716
  15. 1778103716
  16. 1778103717
  17. 1778103716
Contact Seller

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
145,219KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB7HD178910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 299870
  • Mileage 145,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf wolfsburg edition for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf wolfsburg edition 111,069 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in North York, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 185,682 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in North York, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 238,640 KM $4,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2017 Jeep Compass