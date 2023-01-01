2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9901580

9901580 Stock #: 3787

3787 VIN: WDC0G4KBXHV003787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3787

Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.