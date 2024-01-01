$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,050KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDC0G4KB3KV171570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,050 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC is for sale today.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 77,050 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 77,050 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC 77,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Low Mileage 67,740 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE - Low Mileage 34,212 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class