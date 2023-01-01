$34,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED
2018 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$34,950
+ taxes & licensing
114,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH1JS846774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 174625
- Mileage 114,609 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Toyota Highlander delivers much of what families want in a three-row crossover. GORGEOUS 2018 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED is simply a great SUV. Finished din gray with black Leather interior.
Factory Options included NAVIAGTION >>> PANORAMIC SUNROOF >> BLIND SPOT >>> POWER TAILGATE >>> HEATED SEATS >> DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL >>> 7 PASSANGE SEATING >>> COLISSION AVOIDENCE >> TOUCH SCREEN >>> CHROMED ALLOY WHEELS >>. KEY-LESS ENTRY >>>> 19 INCH WHEELS and so much more.
Toyota fits the Highlander with some of the most advanced safety technology in its class. The model includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights. That s enough to earn a Top Safety Pick nod from the IIHS and five stars overall from federal testers.
The Highlander s 3.5-liter V-6 is rated at 295 hp and 263 lb-ft, which is shuttled to either the front- or all-four wheels via an excellent 8-speed automatic.
*** The Toyota Highlander s interior is well thought out with good storage, the Highlander points above average for its terrific front and second row seats, as well as another point for its roomy cargo area ****
The Toyota Highlander boasts one of the highest levels of standard collision-avoiding tech for a three-row crossover and it has performed well in crash tests.
The federal government awards the Highlander with five stars overall,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Chrome Roof Rails
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
3.00 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
10 total speakers
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Heated windshield wiper rests
Touch-sensitive controls
Digital Sound Processing
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
2 SUBWOOFER
5 WHEEL SPOKES
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
THIRD ROW REAR VENTS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
FRONT MUDGUARDS
JBL PREMIUM BRAND
DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LEATHERETTE THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY
REAR OUTBOARD SEATS ARMRESTS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
COLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING
825 WATTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PASSENGER FRONT SEAT CUSHION AIRBAGS
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2018 Toyota Highlander