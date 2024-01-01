$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Highlander
XLE - Sunroof - Navigation
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
208,250KM
Used
VIN 5TDJKRFH0ES049302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels!
Inconspicuous and sensible, the Highlander has what it takes to haul up to eight in quiet comfort. -Car and Driver This 2014 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 208,250 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
2014 Toyota Highlander