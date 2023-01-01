$21,900+ tax & licensing
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,577KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9476922
- Stock #: 8292
- VIN: 3gcnwaehokg238292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 182,577 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - LONG BOX - 4.3 L GAS - RWD - TRUCK BOX - ROOF RACK - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
