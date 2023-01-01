Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

182,577 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,577KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 8292
  • VIN: 3gcnwaehokg238292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 8292
  • Mileage 182,577 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LONG BOX - 4.3 L GAS - RWD - TRUCK BOX - ROOF RACK - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

