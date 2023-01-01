$49,900+ tax & licensing
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2019 Ford F-250
LARIAT
Location
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9559570
- VIN: 1ft7w2b65kec56456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6456
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT - LONG BOX - 8 FOOT BOX - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PUSH TO START - 6.2 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
