Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-250

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559570
  • Stock #: 6456
  • VIN: 1ft7w2b65kec56456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6456
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT - LONG BOX - 8 FOOT BOX - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PUSH TO START - 6.2 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp

2019 Ford F-250 LARIAT
 136,000 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-250 XLT
 328,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T150
 303,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-0205

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory