$59,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,988
+ taxes & licensing
133,785KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2B62KEF98267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F3128A
- Mileage 133,785 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kennedy Ford
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 90,095 KM $41,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 39,820 KM $53,988 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT 9,824 KM $53,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kennedy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Call Dealer
905-845-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2019 Ford F-250