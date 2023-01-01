Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

130,467 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - 4WD - No Accidents - Nav - Leather - V6 - Excellent Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - 4WD - No Accidents - Nav - Leather - V6 - Excellent Condition

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 10503450
  2. 10503450
  3. 10503450
  4. 10503450
  5. 10503450
  6. 10503450
  7. 10503450
  8. 10503450
  9. 10503450
  10. 10503450
  11. 10503450
  12. 10503450
  13. 10503450
  14. 10503450
  15. 10503450
  16. 10503450
  17. 10503450
  18. 10503450
  19. 10503450
  20. 10503450
  21. 10503450
  22. 10503450
  23. 10503450
  24. 10503450
  25. 10503450
  26. 10503450
  27. 10503450
  28. 10503450
  29. 10503450
  30. 10503450
  31. 10503450
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10503450
  • Stock #: UMT3249
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX7KD443249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMT3249
  • Mileage 130,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited - 4WD - No Accidents - Nav - Leather - V6 - Excellent Condition - Certified - Equipped with Much More - Option List and CarFax Available -  . 
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2022 Mazda MX-3 0 Pr...
 27,255 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 96,401 KM
$31,916 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 98,285 KM
$29,983 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory