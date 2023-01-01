2019 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 4 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10503450

10503450 Stock #: UMT3249

UMT3249 VIN: 1C4PJMDX7KD443249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # UMT3249

Mileage 130,467 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.