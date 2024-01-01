Menu
ACCIDENT FREE, FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO,TOW PACKAGE,  STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, POWER TAILGATE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

84,300 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

3.0T PRESTIGE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

3.0T PRESTIGE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SADCK2GXXLA645375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO,TOW PACKAGE,  STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, POWER TAILGATE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-XXXX

1-888-396-3393

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2020 Jaguar F-PACE