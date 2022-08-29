Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

29 KM

Details Description Features

$83,888

+ tax & licensing
$83,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$83,888

+ taxes & licensing

29KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9014725
  • Stock #: 327377
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF327377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 327377
  • Mileage 29 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW.  LEASING AND FINANCING AVAILABLE AT LOW RATE. *OAC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
416-901-4500
