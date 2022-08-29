2022 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $83,888 + taxes & licensing 2 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9014725

9014725 Stock #: 327377

327377 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF327377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 327377

Mileage 29 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Entertainment System Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.