New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 360
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloys and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloys and More!
$32,988
+ tax & lic
73,777KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$53,544
+ tax & lic
26KM
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$23,995
+ tax & lic
117,520KM
Kia of Owen Sound

Owen Sound, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,998
+ tax & lic
117,042KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD| LEATHER| 12-IN SCREEN| NAV| BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD| LEATHER| 12-IN SCREEN| NAV| BLIND SPOT
$43,448
+ tax & lic
31,562KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Brockville, ON

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$22,999
+ tax & lic
114,869KM
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD LEATHER for sale in Gananoque, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD LEATHER
$37,900
+ tax & lic
66,500KM
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$9,995
+ tax & lic
210,121KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$9,995
+ tax & lic
210,121KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL, AWD, Local Trade, Priced to Sell! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, Local Trade, Priced to Sell!
$15,995
+ tax & lic
166,460KM
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Rear Cam for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Rear Cam
$33,995
+ tax & lic
103,745KM
Rev Motors

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL |AWD | CO-PILOT 360+ |NAV | PANO ROOF |1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL |AWD | CO-PILOT 360+ |NAV | PANO ROOF |1 OWNER
$34,888
+ tax & lic
13,270KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium Titanium for sale in Essex, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium Titanium
$38,089
+ tax & lic
48,238KM
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Essex, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE
$29,888
+ tax & lic
73,146KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| NAV| REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| NAV| REMOTE START
$28,994
+ tax & lic
86,542KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay
$26,950
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge TITANIUM | AWD | NAV | BLIND SPOT MON | SUN/MOONRF for sale in Welland, ON

2015 Ford Edge

TITANIUM | AWD | NAV | BLIND SPOT MON | SUN/MOONRF
$18,999
+ tax & lic
176,900KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL LOW MILEAGE | HEATED SEATS | AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL LOW MILEAGE | HEATED SEATS | AWD
$25,988
+ tax & lic
83,890KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS for sale in St Catharines, ON

2013 Ford Edge

2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS
$9,495
+ tax & lic
167,643KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge Sport PANORAMIC ROOF | CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Ford Edge

Sport PANORAMIC ROOF | CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
$31,495
+ tax & lic
56,333KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Embrun, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,794
+ tax & lic
10KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified
$12,995
+ tax & lic
177,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,990
+ tax & lic
137,539KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Barrie, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium
$27,988
+ tax & lic
92,902KM
Bayfield Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited AWD
$16,495
+ tax & lic
109,496KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2012 Ford Edge 4dr Sport AWD for sale in Belmont, ON

2012 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD
$11,995
+ tax & lic
226,900KM
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Belmont, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$3,000
+ tax & lic
172,165KM
CFT Auto Sales

Stittsville, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS
$22,995
+ tax & lic
85,841KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,995
+ tax & lic
126,287KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,995
+ tax & lic
87,445KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St. Marys, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$28,885
+ tax & lic
57,250KM
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL Navi/Backup Cam/Pano-Roof for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL Navi/Backup Cam/Pano-Roof
Sale
$19,800
+ tax & lic
117,150KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Sudbury, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$33,995
+ tax & lic
84,811KM
The Car Lot Etc.

Sudbury, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Harriston, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium
$31,000
+ tax & lic
90,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$17,000
+ tax & lic
210,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SE AWD
$26,995
+ tax & lic
64,859KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge ST Line LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BACK-UP CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BACK-UP CAMERA
$45,977
+ tax & lic
28,587KM
Riverview GM

Wallaceburg, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAV for sale in New Hamburg, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAV
$32,895
+ tax & lic
80,659KM
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

New Hamburg, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium
$53,474
+ tax & lic
26KM
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2020 Ford Edge

$39,990
+ tax & lic
39,298KM
Brock Ford Sales

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Pembroke, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL
$30,995
+ tax & lic
52,152KM
Westland Auto Sales

Pembroke, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium Leather Seats Navigation Twin Panel Moonroof for sale in St Thomas, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium Leather Seats Navigation Twin Panel Moonroof
$30,799
+ tax & lic
48,392KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St Thomas, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Rexdale, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,995
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD / Clean CarFax / Pano Sunroof for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD / Clean CarFax / Pano Sunroof
$33,688
+ tax & lic
81,462KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD+New Tires+Assist PKG+Rear DVDs+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD+New Tires+Assist PKG+Rear DVDs+CLEANCARFAX
$29,499
+ tax & lic
116,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium
$53,774
+ tax & lic
26KM
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Windsor, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,995
+ tax & lic
123,961KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD | PANO ROOF | 12-IN SCREEN | RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | PANO ROOF | 12-IN SCREEN | RMT START
$44,711
+ tax & lic
15,963KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge LOADED! NAV! PANROOF! for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Ford Edge

LOADED! NAV! PANROOF!
$17,990
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
Gaston's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,988
+ tax & lic
CALL
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON