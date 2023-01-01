Filter Results
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 360
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloys and More!
$32,988
73,777KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Edge
SEL AWD| LEATHER| 12-IN SCREEN| NAV| BLIND SPOT
$43,448
31,562KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Edge
SEL, AWD, Local Trade, Priced to Sell!
$15,995
166,460KM
Lally Ford
Tilbury, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Edge
SEL | Navigation | Rear Cam
$33,995
103,745KM
Rev Motors
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Edge
SEL |AWD | CO-PILOT 360+ |NAV | PANO ROOF |1 OWNER
$34,888
13,270KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium Titanium
$38,089
48,238KM
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Essex, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE
$29,888
73,146KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| NAV| REMOTE START
$28,994
86,542KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2020 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay
$26,950
103,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Edge
TITANIUM | AWD | NAV | BLIND SPOT MON | SUN/MOONRF
$18,999
176,900KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2017 Ford Edge
SEL LOW MILEAGE | HEATED SEATS | AWD
$25,988
83,890KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Ford Edge
2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS
$9,495
167,643KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Edge
Sport PANORAMIC ROOF | CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
$31,495
56,333KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Edge
SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified
$12,995
177,000KM
D2 Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
2017 Ford Edge
SEL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS
$22,995
85,841KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Edge
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$17,000
210,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BACK-UP CAMERA
$45,977
28,587KM
Riverview GM
Wallaceburg, ON
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAV
$32,895
80,659KM
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
New Hamburg, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium Leather Seats Navigation Twin Panel Moonroof
$30,799
48,392KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
St Thomas, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD / Clean CarFax / Pano Sunroof
$33,688
81,462KM
Paulette Auto Sales
Kingston, ON
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD+New Tires+Assist PKG+Rear DVDs+CLEANCARFAX
$29,499
116,000KM
Sport Motors
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | PANO ROOF | 12-IN SCREEN | RMT START
$44,711
15,963KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON