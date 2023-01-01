Menu
2006 Lexus IS 250

214,999 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2006 Lexus IS 250

2006 Lexus IS 250

PREMIUM

2006 Lexus IS 250

PREMIUM

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

214,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576103
  • VIN: JTHCK262462000106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus IS 250 Premium AWD Certified Financing

Runs and drives great, and everything works. Ready to go

Milage 214,999 km

Automatic

Fully loaded , beige leather seats with cooling and heating features. Climate control.

AWD

No major claims , carfax shows just $75 claim

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vFmtpLzNh0AZ7TYyOSpEWSM+AR6jE8XX

VIN JTHCK262462000106

6 cyl 2.5 L engine

Sold certified

New Brakes

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!

Price: $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS

OR

$499 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

