$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2006 Lexus IS 250
PREMIUM
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
214,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: JTHCK262462000106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, and everything works. Ready to go
Fully loaded , beige leather seats with cooling and heating features. Climate control.
AWD
No major claims , carfax shows just $75 claim
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vFmtpLzNh0AZ7TYyOSpEWSM+AR6jE8XX
6 cyl 2.5 L engine
Sold certified
New Brakes
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!
Price: $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS
OR
$499 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
