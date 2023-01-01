Menu
2007 Lexus IS 250

107,999 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Base

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9556144
  • VIN: JTHBK262272041993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus IS250 2007 Low kms Certified Financing Available

Runs and drives great, no issues, clean low km car.

Automatic

Milage 107999 kms Original kms, verified

RWD

2.5 L 6 cyl engine

VIN JTHBK262272041993

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5JYgKWPtFraBYiw+kof9zoEb3hiK5Bhu

Climate control, Aux, fresh tires and breaks.

Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $10,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

