2009 BMW X5
AWD 4dr 48i
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9967424
- VIN: 5UXFE83559L171872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 BMW X5 48i Fully loaded Certified Financing
The car is in the showroom and has immaculate condition, no problems, drives great and it will come certified.
Automatic
Milage 136,999 km
See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+VFy5FHWRCn82gC8GOsDz0qjDP/dIPRU#accident-damage-section
5UXFE83559L171872
Navy blue on beige interior – very nice spec
Fully loaded X5 – panoramic sunroof, automatic liftgate, backup camera, navigation, parking assist, headsup display, climate control, power doors, heated seats and steering wheel, windows and many more.
48i V8 4.8L engine
AWD
AC works
Tires and brakes are good.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $11,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Vehicle Features
