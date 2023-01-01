Menu
2009 BMW X5

136,999 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 48i

2009 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 48i

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967424
  • VIN: 5UXFE83559L171872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW X5 48i Fully loaded Certified Financing

 

The car is in the showroom and has immaculate condition, no problems, drives great and it will come certified.

Automatic

Milage 136,999 km

See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+VFy5FHWRCn82gC8GOsDz0qjDP/dIPRU#accident-damage-section

5UXFE83559L171872

 

 

Navy blue on beige interior – very nice spec

Fully loaded X5 – panoramic sunroof, automatic liftgate, backup camera, navigation, parking assist, headsup display, climate control, power doors, heated seats and steering wheel, windows and many more.

48i V8 4.8L engine

AWD

AC works

Tires and brakes are good.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $11,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

 

 

Oil Change - $129

 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at

 

 

529 Speers road Oakville

 

 

between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.

 

Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

