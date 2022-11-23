$8,990+ tax & licensing
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Escape
Location
Oscars Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
647-787-8379
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9383947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 162,000 KMs
RELIABLE SUV IN EXCELLENT CONDITION DRIVES PERFECT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. AND HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL WITH FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS AT FORD DEALERSHIP.
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
NEW TIRES.. NEW BRAKES..NEW BATTERY..
FULLY DETAILED..
• LEATHER SEATS • HEATED SEATS • BLUETOOTH
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE TODAY!
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5