2009 Ford Escape

162,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

.. CERTIFIED .. WARRANTY .. LOW KMS .. 4 CYLINDER ..
ONLY 162,000 KMs 
RELIABLE SUV IN EXCELLENT CONDITION DRIVES PERFECT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. AND HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL WITH FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS AT FORD DEALERSHIP. 
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. 
NEW TIRES.. NEW BRAKES..NEW BATTERY.. 
FULLY DETAILED.. 
• LEATHER SEATS • HEATED SEATS • BLUETOOTH 
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES 
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE TODAY! 






Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-XXXX

647-787-8379

