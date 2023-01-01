Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

147,999 MI

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,999MI
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9493249
  VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1101917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,999 MI

Vehicle Description

Mazda 3 2010 Auto Financing available

Runs and drives, everything works

NO Accidents
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WsKh8YdCGmDYPzCkFFvFXghA/hxJDUpt

JM1BL1SF4A1101917

FWD

Automatic

Milage 147999 km

Good on gas 4 cyl 2.0L engine

Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)


To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

