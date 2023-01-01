Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lexus IS 250

111,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus IS 250

2011 Lexus IS 250

2dr Conv Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus IS 250

2dr Conv Auto

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1685898340
  2. 1685898340
  3. 1685898340
  4. 1685898340
  5. 1685898340
  6. 1685898340
  7. 1685898340
  8. 1685898339
  9. 1685898338
  10. 1685898339
  11. 1685898340
  12. 1685898340
  13. 1685898340
  14. 1685898340
  15. 1685898339
  16. 1685898339
  17. 1685898340
  18. 1685898340
  19. 1685898338
  20. 1685898339
  21. 1685898339
  22. 1685898340
  23. 1685898339
  24. 1685898339
  25. 1685898340
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029690
  • VIN: JTHFF2C25B2517737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 111,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Lexus IS250 Convertible Low kms Certified Financing 

 

Make your summer colourful with this convertible Lexus ! 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, No accidents, very clean and well maintained convertible

 

Known as one of the most reliable convincing cars 

 

The car is in the showroom and has showroom condition 

 

Automatic 

 

111,500 kms 

 

Hardtop roof, convertible system works great. 

 

NO Accidents, See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EeBKllZxb9SD2Mi%2FJau6iBF2fUsd2TNd

 

The ride features bluetooth, navigation, power seats, climate control, hard top, cooling and heated seats, white leather and many more 

 

RWD 

 

2.5L 4 cyl engine 

 

Fresh brakes and tires 

 

Car is certified and ready to hit the summer 

 

Price is $23,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

 

Oil Change - $129

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2014 BMW X3 AWD 4dr ...
 157,999 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 195,999 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 5 Series 53...
 188,600 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory