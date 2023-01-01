$23,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2011 Lexus IS 250
2dr Conv Auto
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10029690
- VIN: JTHFF2C25B2517737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 111,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Lexus IS250 Convertible Low kms Certified Financing
Make your summer colourful with this convertible Lexus !
Runs and drives great, no problems, No accidents, very clean and well maintained convertible
Known as one of the most reliable convincing cars
The car is in the showroom and has showroom condition
Automatic
111,500 kms
Hardtop roof, convertible system works great.
NO Accidents, See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EeBKllZxb9SD2Mi%2FJau6iBF2fUsd2TNd
The ride features bluetooth, navigation, power seats, climate control, hard top, cooling and heated seats, white leather and many more
RWD
2.5L 4 cyl engine
Fresh brakes and tires
Car is certified and ready to hit the summer
Price is $23,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.