ONE OWNER | POWER DOORS | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | 7 PASSENGER | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER | NAVIGATION 

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $9995 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

204,245 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T DVD|POWERDOORS|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T DVD|POWERDOORS|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

204,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG0CR231162

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,245 KM

ONE OWNER | POWER DOORS | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | 7 PASSENGER | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER | NAVIGATION 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

