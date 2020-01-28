Menu
2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Oakville Auto Sales

1490 Speers Rd Unit 1b, Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

647-999-2277

$5,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 239,800KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574766
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F41CH034203
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTOMATIC!!! LOADED!!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, A/C,KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH,CRUISE CONTROL,STEERING RADIO CONTROLS!!!

ONE LOCAL OWNER CLEAN WITH NO ACCIDENTS.


CARFAX LINK:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=gfvw6CM8k5WtUAk3AFzL4DpFOVPPQ737


~~~~~~~ CERTIFIED (SAFETY) INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE~~~~~~~~~


LOWEST PRICES GUARANTEED We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!


Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDITS, Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment!

 Thank You For Considering Oakville Auto Sales.


WWW.OAKVILLEAUTOSALES.COM 


 ---------------------------------------------- * Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) * we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!! -----------------------------------------------------------

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

