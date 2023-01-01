Menu
2013 Subaru Legacy

106,100 MI

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Subaru Legacy

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,100MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967433
  • VIN: 4S3BMCC66D3009255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,100 MI

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Legacy Premium 2.5 AWD Certified Financing

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, the car is in pristine condition.

SHOWROOM CAR

Automatic

106,100 Miles or about 169,000 kms (US Car)

4 cyl 2.5 L engine

AWD car

AC, Bluetooth, power windows and seats.

Fresh brakes and tires.

See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rbNq75WIvfKjDAdwsPpd4UhO/pee8zTN#accident-damage-section

VIN 4S3BMCC66D3009255

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $11,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

 

 

Oil Change - $129

 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at

 

 

529 Speers road Oakville

 

 

between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.

 

Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

