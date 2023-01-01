$11,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2013 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
- Listing ID: 9967433
- VIN: 4S3BMCC66D3009255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,100 MI
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru Legacy Premium 2.5 AWD Certified Financing
Runs and drives great, no problems, the car is in pristine condition.
SHOWROOM CAR
Automatic
106,100 Miles or about 169,000 kms (US Car)
4 cyl 2.5 L engine
AWD car
AC, Bluetooth, power windows and seats.
Fresh brakes and tires.
See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rbNq75WIvfKjDAdwsPpd4UhO/pee8zTN#accident-damage-section
VIN 4S3BMCC66D3009255
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $11,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
