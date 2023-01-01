$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10052250
- VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW547475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfort 4 Motion Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, everything works, the car is certified and good to go
NO accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oCv0ypFL4bmGQQpGCFEAA8po6KMtHOXq
109,500 kms - Low Kms !
Automatic
AWD 4 Motion
4 cyl 2.0 L
5 seater
Bluetooth, Cruise control, AC, Heated seats.
Brakes are almost new
All services up to date
Financing is available for everyone!
Price is $14,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
