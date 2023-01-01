Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

109,500 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052250
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW547475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfort 4 Motion Financing Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, everything works, the car is certified and good to go 

 

NO accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oCv0ypFL4bmGQQpGCFEAA8po6KMtHOXq

 

109,500 kms - Low Kms ! 

 

Automatic 

 

AWD 4 Motion 

 

4 cyl 2.0 L 

 

5 seater

 

Bluetooth, Cruise control, AC, Heated seats.

 

Brakes are almost new 

 

All services up to date 

 

Financing is available for everyone! 

 

Price is $14,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

 

Oil Change - $129 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):  

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

 

READ IMPORTANT: 

 

This car is available for viewing anytime at

 

 

 

 

529 Speers road Oakville

 

between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.

 

 

 

Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it. 

 

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

