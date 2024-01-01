$7,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
172,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF2FU024166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4D123Z
- Mileage 172,720 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
