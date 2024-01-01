Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

172,720 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

172,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF2FU024166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4D123Z
  • Mileage 172,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2015 Hyundai Tucson