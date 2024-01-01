Menu
This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 188,889 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2016 Hyundai Tucson

188,889 KM

Details Description

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,889KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA29GU067305

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11645
  • Mileage 188,889 KM

Vehicle Description

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Hyundai Tucson