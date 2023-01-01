Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

113,460 KM

Details Description Features

$23,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC PANORAMIC NAVI B-TOOTH BLIND SPOT CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC PANORAMIC NAVI B-TOOTH BLIND SPOT CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1683672978
  2. 1683672977
  3. 1683672978
  4. 1683672978
  5. 1683672978
  6. 1683672977
  7. 1683672978
  8. 1683672978
  9. 1683672978
  10. 1683672978
  11. 1683672978
  12. 1683672978
  13. 1683672978
  14. 1683672978
  15. 1683672978
  16. 1683672977
  17. 1683672978
  18. 1683672977
  19. 1683672978
  20. 1683672978
  21. 1683672978
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9930146
  • Stock #: 3347
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU022940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3347
  • Mileage 113,460 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

FINANCE available 

AUTO AWD 4MATIC PANORAMIC ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOOTH ,SAFETY INCLUDED,  POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

CAR FAX INCLUDED:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1USQVehTT%2F87Db439h%2B3g%2B5oyeIvtZLz

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 113,460 KM
$23,777 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic AUT...
 89,236 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE A...
 162,142 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory