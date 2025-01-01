$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie NAVIGATION LEATHER
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie NAVIGATION LEATHER
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,500 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, NAVIGATION, 5.7L HEMI , LEATHER, BACKUP CMAERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START , HEATED SEATS, COOLANT SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
HARD TONNEU COVER, FACTORY TOW BRAKES
LOW KM VERIVED WITH CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234