2017 Ford F-150

114,933 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,933KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9460375
  Stock #: 244
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP7HKD55618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 244
  • Mileage 114,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

