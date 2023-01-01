Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9851246 Stock #: RHU3080369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Dual-zone Climate Control Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Keyless Remote Entry System Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

