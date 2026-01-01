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<p data-start=0 data-end=25><strong data-start=0 data-end=25>2017 Lexus IS 300 AWD</strong></p><p data-start=27 data-end=521>Luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence come together in this beautifully engineered Japanese-built sport sedan. Powered by a smooth 3.5L V6 engine paired with Lexus renowned AWD system, the IS 300 delivers a refined driving experience while maintaining the reliability Lexus is known for. With seating for five, premium materials throughout, and sharp styling inside and out, this IS is equally at home on your daily commute or a weekend getaway.</p><p data-start=523 data-end=540><strong data-start=523 data-end=540>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=541 data-end=888><li data-section-id=zp5sw2 data-start=541 data-end=557>3.5L V6 Engine</li><li data-section-id=1wy4p8b data-start=558 data-end=575>All-Wheel Drive</li><li data-section-id=1y913q5 data-start=576 data-end=621>Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters</li><li data-section-id=1nedtu3 data-start=622 data-end=637>Power Sunroof</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=638 data-end=658>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=56iaqj data-start=659 data-end=677>Leather Interior</li><li data-section-id=do8wta data-start=678 data-end=699>Power Drivers Seat</li><li data-section-id=13x45zv data-start=700 data-end=727>Dual-Zone Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=728 data-end=743>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=744 data-end=768>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1751o0w data-start=769 data-end=788>Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1ll1376 data-start=789 data-end=806>Smart Key Entry</li><li data-section-id=wqpvfk data-start=807 data-end=823>LED Headlights</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=824 data-end=838>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1ck5ydw data-start=839 data-end=855>Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=856 data-end=888>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li></ul><p data-start=890 data-end=1221>The IS 300 AWD produces 255 horsepower and offers a perfect balance of luxury and sport sedan performance. Lexus full-time AWD system provides excellent traction year-round, while the legendary Toyota/Lexus V6 platform has earned a reputation for long-term durability and low ownership costs.</p><p data-start=1223 data-end=1329>A premium sport sedan that delivers comfort, reliability, and driving enjoyment in one attractive package.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 Lexus IS 300

135,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus IS 300

NAVI | SUNROOF | AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14206352.814845878?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28808

2017 Lexus IS 300

NAVI | SUNROOF | AWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCM1D26H5023718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Lexus IS 300 AWD

Luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence come together in this beautifully engineered Japanese-built sport sedan. Powered by a smooth 3.5L V6 engine paired with Lexus' renowned AWD system, the IS 300 delivers a refined driving experience while maintaining the reliability Lexus is known for. With seating for five, premium materials throughout, and sharp styling inside and out, this IS is equally at home on your daily commute or a weekend getaway.

Key Features:

  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
  • Power Sunroof
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Driver's Seat
  • Dual-Zone Climate Control
  • Backup Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Push Button Start
  • Smart Key Entry
  • LED Headlights
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

The IS 300 AWD produces 255 horsepower and offers a perfect balance of luxury and sport sedan performance. Lexus' full-time AWD system provides excellent traction year-round, while the legendary Toyota/Lexus V6 platform has earned a reputation for long-term durability and low ownership costs.

A premium sport sedan that delivers comfort, reliability, and driving enjoyment in one attractive package.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 NAVI | SUNROOF | AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Lexus IS 300 NAVI | SUNROOF | AWD 135,700 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

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Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-3330

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$22,888

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Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Lexus IS 300