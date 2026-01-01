$22,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus IS 300
NAVI | SUNROOF | AWD
2017 Lexus IS 300
NAVI | SUNROOF | AWD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Lexus IS 300 AWD
Luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence come together in this beautifully engineered Japanese-built sport sedan. Powered by a smooth 3.5L V6 engine paired with Lexus' renowned AWD system, the IS 300 delivers a refined driving experience while maintaining the reliability Lexus is known for. With seating for five, premium materials throughout, and sharp styling inside and out, this IS is equally at home on your daily commute or a weekend getaway.
Key Features:
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- All-Wheel Drive
- Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Power Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Interior
- Power Driver's Seat
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Push Button Start
- Smart Key Entry
- LED Headlights
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
The IS 300 AWD produces 255 horsepower and offers a perfect balance of luxury and sport sedan performance. Lexus' full-time AWD system provides excellent traction year-round, while the legendary Toyota/Lexus V6 platform has earned a reputation for long-term durability and low ownership costs.
A premium sport sedan that delivers comfort, reliability, and driving enjoyment in one attractive package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
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