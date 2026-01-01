$6,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,845 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan – Leather, Navigation & Loaded with Features!
Sporty, stylish, and exceptionally fun to drive, this 2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan delivers the perfect combination of performance, fuel economy, and premium features. Powered by Mazda's reliable SKYACTIV engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers an engaging driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.
This well-equipped GT model comes loaded with desirable features including leather seating, navigation, heated front seats, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, premium alloy wheels, sport mode, and Mazda's intuitive infotainment system.
Priced accordingly, this Mazda3 offers exceptional value. It has been professionally repaired following a previous accident, presents very well, and drives exactly as it should. A great opportunity to own a well-equipped Mazda3 while saving thousands compared to a similar clean-history vehicle.
Features Include:
- Leather Interior
- Navigation System
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Push Button Start
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Mazda Connect Infotainment System
- Sport Mode
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Cruise Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Known for its reliability, fuel economy, and sharp handling, the Mazda3 continues to be one of the most sought-after compact sedans on the market. Comfortable enough for daily commuting and fun enough for weekend drives, it offers outstanding value in a stylish package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What's Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
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