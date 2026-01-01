2017 Mazda MAZDA3

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<p data-start=0 data-end=70><strong data-start=0 data-end=70>2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan – Leather, Navigation & Loaded with Features!</strong></p><p data-start=72 data-end=410>Sporty, stylish, and exceptionally fun to drive, this 2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan delivers the perfect combination of performance, fuel economy, and premium features. Powered by Mazdas reliable SKYACTIV engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers an engaging driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.</p><p data-start=412 data-end=693>This well-equipped GT model comes loaded with desirable features including leather seating, navigation, heated front seats, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, premium alloy wheels, sport mode, and Mazdas intuitive infotainment system.</p><p data-start=695 data-end=990>Priced accordingly, this Mazda3 offers exceptional value. It has been professionally repaired following a previous accident, presents very well, and drives exactly as it should. A great opportunity to own a well-equipped Mazda3 while saving thousands compared to a similar clean-history vehicle.</p><p data-start=992 data-end=1013><strong data-start=992 data-end=1013>Features Include:</strong></p><ul data-start=1014 data-end=1374><li data-section-id=56iaqj data-start=1014 data-end=1032>Leather Interior</li><li data-section-id=avacvb data-start=1033 data-end=1052>Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=1053 data-end=1073>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=1074 data-end=1089>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=1qsdvtd data-start=1090 data-end=1113>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=kcg7ip data-start=1114 data-end=1140>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</li><li data-section-id=1751o0w data-start=1141 data-end=1160>Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=1161 data-end=1185>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1hmmjvy data-start=1186 data-end=1221>Mazda Connect Infotainment System</li><li data-section-id=9zkipt data-start=1222 data-end=1234>Sport Mode</li><li data-section-id=c6u96l data-start=1235 data-end=1261>Electronic Parking Brake</li><li data-section-id=1ck5ydw data-start=1262 data-end=1278>Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=1279 data-end=1293>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=h2kbia data-start=1294 data-end=1309>Keyless Entry</li><li data-section-id=jevozw data-start=1310 data-end=1341>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=1342 data-end=1374>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li></ul><p data-start=1376 data-end=1646>Known for its reliability, fuel economy, and sharp handling, the Mazda3 continues to be one of the most sought-after compact sedans on the market. Comfortable enough for daily commuting and fun enough for weekend drives, it offers outstanding value in a stylish package.</p><p data-start=1648 data-end=1746><strong data-start=1648 data-end=1682>Additional Certification Cost:</strong> The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong data-start=1731 data-end=1745>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p data-start=1748 data-end=1787><strong data-start=1748 data-end=1787>Whats Included with Certification:</strong></p><ul data-start=1789 data-end=2091><li data-section-id=13osptj data-start=1789 data-end=1912>The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.</li><li data-section-id=zxa9bd data-start=1913 data-end=1986>A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li data-section-id=t17utt data-start=1987 data-end=2091>The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p data-start=2093 data-end=2294>At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p data-start=2296 data-end=2418><strong data-start=2296 data-end=2328>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p data-start=2420 data-end=2534><strong data-start=2420 data-end=2441>Contact Us Today:</strong><br>📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330<br data-start=2466 data-end=2469>📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p data-start=2536 data-end=2605>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p data-start=2607 data-end=2745 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=2607 data-end=2628>More Information:</strong><br>Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

158,845 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SE

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14283905

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SE

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,845KM
Good Condition
VIN jm1bn1t70h1150107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan – Leather, Navigation & Loaded with Features!

Sporty, stylish, and exceptionally fun to drive, this 2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan delivers the perfect combination of performance, fuel economy, and premium features. Powered by Mazda's reliable SKYACTIV engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers an engaging driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.

This well-equipped GT model comes loaded with desirable features including leather seating, navigation, heated front seats, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, premium alloy wheels, sport mode, and Mazda's intuitive infotainment system.

Priced accordingly, this Mazda3 offers exceptional value. It has been professionally repaired following a previous accident, presents very well, and drives exactly as it should. A great opportunity to own a well-equipped Mazda3 while saving thousands compared to a similar clean-history vehicle.

Features Include:

  • Leather Interior
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Backup Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Push Button Start
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Mazda Connect Infotainment System
  • Sport Mode
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Cruise Control
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

Known for its reliability, fuel economy, and sharp handling, the Mazda3 continues to be one of the most sought-after compact sedans on the market. Comfortable enough for daily commuting and fun enough for weekend drives, it offers outstanding value in a stylish package.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Mazda MAZDA3