$27,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ram 1500 Sport – Crew Cab | 4x4 | HEMI | RamBox | Sport Hood
Stand out from the crowd with this 2017 Ram 1500 Sport, finished with the signature body-colour Sport package that delivers a sleek, monochromatic look paired with serious capability. This truck blends power, comfort, and bold styling — perfect for both daily driving and weekend work or play.
Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this Ram delivers strong performance and towing capability, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain for year-round confidence.
This one is equipped with the RamBox cargo management system on both sides, giving you secure, lockable bedside storage — a rare and highly desirable feature. The Sport performance hood with integrated scoops adds to the aggressive stance and unmistakable presence.
The Crew Cab configuration offers a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the Sport trim adds premium finishes and modern tech throughout.
Key Features:
5.7L HEMI V8 engine
4x4 capability
Crew Cab (full 4-door)
RamBox storage system (both sides)
Sport performance hood with hood scoops
Sport Appearance Package (body-colour bumpers, grille, handles)
20” alloy wheels
Leather-faced seats
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Power driver seat with lumbar support
Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system
Navigation system
Bluetooth connectivity
Premium sound system
Backup camera
Remote start
Keyless entry & push-button start
Dual-zone climate control
Spray-in bedliner (if applicable)
Trailer tow package
A well-equipped Sport model with the right options — HEMI power, RamBox practicality, and aggressive styling all in one package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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