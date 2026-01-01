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<p data-start=67 data-end=136><strong data-start=67 data-end=136>2017 Ram 1500 Sport – Crew Cab | 4x4 | HEMI | RamBox | Sport Hood</strong></p><p data-start=138 data-end=431>Stand out from the crowd with this 2017 Ram 1500 Sport, finished with the signature body-colour Sport package that delivers a sleek, monochromatic look paired with serious capability. This truck blends power, comfort, and bold styling — perfect for both daily driving and weekend work or play.</p><p data-start=433 data-end=621>Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this Ram delivers strong performance and towing capability, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain for year-round confidence.</p><p data-start=623 data-end=896>This one is equipped with the <strong data-start=653 data-end=701>RamBox cargo management system on both sides</strong>, giving you secure, lockable bedside storage — a rare and highly desirable feature. The <strong data-start=790 data-end=839>Sport performance hood with integrated scoops</strong> adds to the aggressive stance and unmistakable presence.</p><p data-start=898 data-end=1067>The Crew Cab configuration offers a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the Sport trim adds premium finishes and modern tech throughout.</p><p data-start=1069 data-end=1687><strong data-start=1069 data-end=1086>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=1086 data-end=1089>5.7L HEMI V8 engine<br data-start=1108 data-end=1111>4x4 capability<br data-start=1125 data-end=1128>Crew Cab (full 4-door)<br data-start=1150 data-end=1153>RamBox storage system (both sides)<br data-start=1187 data-end=1190>Sport performance hood with hood scoops<br data-start=1229 data-end=1232>Sport Appearance Package (body-colour bumpers, grille, handles)<br data-start=1295 data-end=1298>20” alloy wheels<br data-start=1314 data-end=1317>Leather-faced seats<br data-start=1336 data-end=1339>Heated front seats & heated steering wheel<br data-start=1381 data-end=1384>Power driver seat with lumbar support<br data-start=1421 data-end=1424>Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system<br data-start=1464 data-end=1467>Navigation system<br data-start=1484 data-end=1487>Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=1509 data-end=1512>Premium sound system<br data-start=1532 data-end=1535>Backup camera<br data-start=1548 data-end=1551>Remote start<br data-start=1563 data-end=1566>Keyless entry & push-button start<br data-start=1599 data-end=1602>Dual-zone climate control<br data-start=1627 data-end=1630>Spray-in bedliner (if applicable)<br data-start=1663 data-end=1666>Trailer tow package</p><p data-start=1689 data-end=1817>A well-equipped Sport model with the right options — HEMI power, RamBox practicality, and aggressive styling all in one package.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 RAM 1500

142,400 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13993062

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT1HS664311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 1500 Sport – Crew Cab | 4x4 | HEMI | RamBox | Sport Hood

Stand out from the crowd with this 2017 Ram 1500 Sport, finished with the signature body-colour Sport package that delivers a sleek, monochromatic look paired with serious capability. This truck blends power, comfort, and bold styling — perfect for both daily driving and weekend work or play.

Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this Ram delivers strong performance and towing capability, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain for year-round confidence.

This one is equipped with the RamBox cargo management system on both sides, giving you secure, lockable bedside storage — a rare and highly desirable feature. The Sport performance hood with integrated scoops adds to the aggressive stance and unmistakable presence.

The Crew Cab configuration offers a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the Sport trim adds premium finishes and modern tech throughout.

Key Features:
5.7L HEMI V8 engine
4x4 capability
Crew Cab (full 4-door)
RamBox storage system (both sides)
Sport performance hood with hood scoops
Sport Appearance Package (body-colour bumpers, grille, handles)
20” alloy wheels
Leather-faced seats
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Power driver seat with lumbar support
Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system
Navigation system
Bluetooth connectivity
Premium sound system
Backup camera
Remote start
Keyless entry & push-button start
Dual-zone climate control
Spray-in bedliner (if applicable)
Trailer tow package

A well-equipped Sport model with the right options — HEMI power, RamBox practicality, and aggressive styling all in one package.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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$27,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 RAM 1500