2018 Ford Explorer

65,802 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9333436
  • Stock #: P6374X
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA74077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

