Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Acadia

39,323 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

7SEATS SLE LOW KM 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Acadia

7SEATS SLE LOW KM 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9496864
  • Stock #: 3163
  • VIN: 1GKKNKLA2KZ217692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,323 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, 7 PASSENGERS, LOW KM ONLY 39323 KM  NO ACCIDENT,4 CYLINDER 2.5 L GAS SAVER , LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK-CAMERA ,BLUE TOOTH, PUSH START MUCH MORE,ALLOY RIMS 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON BLACK  INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Proximity Key
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2018 Audi Q3 S-LINE ...
 123,794 KM
$27,777 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 107,203 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic EX ...
 2,393 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory