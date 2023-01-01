$32,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
7SEATS SLE LOW KM 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9496864
- Stock #: 3163
- VIN: 1GKKNKLA2KZ217692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 39,323 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 7 PASSENGERS, LOW KM ONLY 39323 KM NO ACCIDENT,4 CYLINDER 2.5 L GAS SAVER , LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK-CAMERA ,BLUE TOOTH, PUSH START MUCH MORE,ALLOY RIMS
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
