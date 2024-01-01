Menu
<p>BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED 2019 HONDA PILOT BLACK EDITION!! LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES LIKE A DREAM!! NAVI, DVD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA + MUCH MORE!! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!! CALL TODAY!! </p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2019 Honda Pilot

130,000 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H01KB501864

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED 2019 HONDA PILOT BLACK EDITION!! LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES LIKE A DREAM!! NAVI, DVD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA + MUCH MORE!! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!! CALL TODAY!! 

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Automatic High Beams

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Honda Pilot