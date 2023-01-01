2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888 + taxes & licensing
1 1 6 , 0 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9840344

9840344 Stock #: 3337

3337 VIN: 1C6RR6FG5KS625464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 116,033 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

