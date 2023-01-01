$28,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST Quad Cab 6'4" Box NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLUETOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840344
- Stock #: 3337
- VIN: 1C6RR6FG5KS625464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 116,033 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
ST 4DR QUADS , AUTO no accident , LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ,BLUETOOTH,
REAR new brakes( pads+ rotors) installed the day of listing
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN car fax report
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lI7Kf5En6TBZMZvRseOIh8XV%2FNhHyoJt
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
