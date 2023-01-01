Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

116,033 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Quad Cab 6'4" Box NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLUETOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Quad Cab 6'4" Box NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLUETOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1681578113
  2. 1681578113
  3. 1681578113
  4. 1681578113
  5. 1681578113
  6. 1681578113
  7. 1681578113
  8. 1681578113
  9. 1681578113
  10. 1681578113
  11. 1681578113
  12. 1681578113
  13. 1681578113
  14. 1681578113
  15. 1681578113
  16. 1681578113
  17. 1681578113
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840344
  • Stock #: 3337
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FG5KS625464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 116,033 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

ST 4DR QUADS , AUTO  no accident , LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ,BLUETOOTH,

REAR new brakes( pads+ rotors) installed the day of listing

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lI7Kf5En6TBZMZvRseOIh8XV%2FNhHyoJt

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM

 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 Toyota RAV4 AUT...
 132,816 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 165,155 KM
$12,777 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 137,361 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory