2020 Ford Explorer

79,117 KM

Details Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

79,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH2LGB68778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford Explorer