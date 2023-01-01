$31,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
XLE LOW KM | NAVI | LEATHER SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
- Listing ID: 9982550
- Stock #: LP22782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,908 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! LEATEHR SEATS! NAVIGATION! POWER MOONROOF! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! TRADE-IN!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front and Rear Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE Barcelona Red Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
