2020 Toyota Corolla

39,908 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

XLE LOW KM | NAVI | LEATHER SEATS

2020 Toyota Corolla

XLE LOW KM | NAVI | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

39,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9982550
  Stock #: LP22782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,908 KM

Vehicle Description

LP22782

LOW KILOMETERS! LEATEHR SEATS! NAVIGATION! POWER MOONROOF! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! TRADE-IN!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front and Rear Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2020 Toyota Corolla XLE Barcelona Red Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

