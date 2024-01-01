Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Jeep Wrangler

15,439 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4xe RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4xe RUBICON

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11104615
  2. 11104615
  3. 11104615
  4. 11104615
  5. 11104615
  6. 11104615
  7. 11104615
  8. 11104615
  9. 11104615
  10. 11104615
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXR6XPW673385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D3B156A
  • Mileage 15,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe RUBICON for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe RUBICON 15,439 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 79,117 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 70,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Wrangler